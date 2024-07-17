Facebook's Head of Global Affairs reveals why they have paused monetization for content creators in Kenya after RUTO’s promise.





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Facebook Head of Global Affairs, Moon Baz Aouda, has confirmed that they have paused monetization for creators in Kenya after announcing plans to introduce monetization opportunities for users in Kenya by June 2024, following a meeting with President William Ruto at State House.

Moon said the monetization features are ready to be launched but they have paused for the moment due to the anti-government protests that have rocked the country.

“We are mindful that this is a sensitive moment for the country and out of respect, we have paused the launch temporarily,” he said.

Content creators were anxiously waiting for the monetization feature that had been promised by President William Ruto three months ago.

Ruto was over the moon when he met Meta's top management members at State House in March, where they announced the monetization plans.

However, content creators will have to wait a little longer after the programme was paused due to the ongoing unrest in the country.

To be eligible for monetization, creators must have at least 5,000 Followers, be over 18 years old, have at least 5 active videos on their Facebook pages, and have accumulated 60,000 minutes of video views in the past 60 days, including live videos.





The Kenya DAILY POST.