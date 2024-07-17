Police ban Gen Z demonstrations in Nairobi’s CBD until they produce their leaders – Is RUTO getting desperate?





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - The National Police Service has banned demonstrations in Nairobi over what it has described as wanton loss of lives and properties.

Since the Gen Z demonstrations began one month ago, dozens of people have been killed by police, and properties worth billions have been destroyed by state-sponsored goons.

Acting police spokesman Douglas Kanja, in a statement released Wednesday night, noted that police had received information about a plot by criminal elements to continue causing destruction during the protests, including one reportedly planned for Thursday, July 18, 2024.

He added that since the leadership of the youthful protesters is unknown, the police are unable to ensure their security and have therefore decided to impose the ban.

“In keeping with our Constitutional role and in the interest of national security, we wish to inform the public that we have credible intelligence that organized criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing pretests to execute their attacks including looting,” Kanja said.

“Acting on this information and in accordance with international security standards for public assemblies, which require a designated leader to coordinate, collaborate and cooperate with police for peaceful demonstrations, the lack of designated leadership in previous demonstrations has made it difficult to enforce safety protocols."

He added: "As a result, no demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST