I have negotiated with Remotasks to restore online jobs for young people in Kenya – RUTO continues with his usual ‘lies’ amid Gen Z revolution

Thursday, July 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced that he is in negotiations with the online working platform Remotasks to resume operations in the country.
Remotasks suddenly shut down its operations in
Kenya on March 2024 affecting thousands of young Kenyans who depended on
the platform to earn a living.
In a statement, Ruto stated that young Kenyans
begged Ruto to negotiate on their behalf with the company.
Ruto revealed that he had already instructed
the relevant ministry to negotiate on modalities to have Remotasks resume
operations in Kenya.
When the company ceased operations in the
country, a section of users speculated that it could have been due to Kenyans
submitting substandard work.
The platform pays people to take up tasks such
as copywriting, media labelling, and Artificial Intelligence model
training.
“Kenyans are ready to work on Remotasks, they
have seen whatever happened after submitting a dirty task and now they are
pleading they can get it back,” one Kenyan youth told the President.
She added that from Remotasks earnings, she
had been able to renovate her parents' house as well as build a modern
gate.
“We need to renegotiate with Remotasks because
that is the problem I was informed about,” Ruto remarked.
“I have already instructed the ministry to
engage them but they have said we need a framework so that there will be
somebody ultimately responsible.”
Ruto remarked that Remotasks had been
reluctant to resume operations in Kenya due to complications of dealing
with individuals who may not be responsible.
