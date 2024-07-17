I have negotiated with Remotasks to restore online jobs for young people in Kenya – RUTO continues with his usual ‘lies’ amid Gen Z revolution





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced that he is in negotiations with the online working platform Remotasks to resume operations in the country.

Remotasks suddenly shut down its operations in Kenya on March 2024 affecting thousands of young Kenyans who depended on the platform to earn a living.

In a statement, Ruto stated that young Kenyans begged Ruto to negotiate on their behalf with the company.

Ruto revealed that he had already instructed the relevant ministry to negotiate on modalities to have Remotasks resume operations in Kenya.

When the company ceased operations in the country, a section of users speculated that it could have been due to Kenyans submitting substandard work.

The platform pays people to take up tasks such as copywriting, media labelling, and Artificial Intelligence model training.

“Kenyans are ready to work on Remotasks, they have seen whatever happened after submitting a dirty task and now they are pleading they can get it back,” one Kenyan youth told the President.

She added that from Remotasks earnings, she had been able to renovate her parents' house as well as build a modern gate.

“We need to renegotiate with Remotasks because that is the problem I was informed about,” Ruto remarked.

“I have already instructed the ministry to engage them but they have said we need a framework so that there will be somebody ultimately responsible.”

Ruto remarked that Remotasks had been reluctant to resume operations in Kenya due to complications of dealing with individuals who may not be responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST