Please treat this Gen Z with utmost care or they oust you from power!! – Former Nigeria President OLUSEGUN OBASANJO tells RUTO





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo has admitted that young Africans commonly known as Gen Z are a ticking time bomb and they should be treated with care by those in power.

Obasanjo, speaking about the ongoing crisis in Kenya with Gen Z protests over the past month, warned President William Ruto to be cautious, suggesting he could be ousted from power.

Obasanjo linked the ongoing anti-government protests to the anger and frustration of the youth due to poor governance.

According to the former president, youths in the African continent have become hopeless because they face similar problems, such as a lack of jobs and poverty.

Obasanjo warned of a looming revolution if leaders do not heed the issues facing the youth, comparing the situation to a ticking time bomb.

“They are unemployed, underpowered, and see nothing other than hopelessness.

“In a situation like that, what you have from frustrated youth is anger, and they have no hope.

“If you want to kill any human being, take hope and cut away his life, that is what is happening,” Obasanjo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST