Please treat this Gen Z with utmost care or they oust you from power!! – Former Nigeria President OLUSEGUN OBASANJO tells RUTO

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo has admitted that young Africans commonly known as Gen Z are a ticking time bomb and they should be treated with care by those in power.
Obasanjo, speaking about the ongoing crisis in Kenya with
Gen Z protests over the past month, warned President William Ruto to be cautious,
suggesting he could be ousted from power.
Obasanjo linked the ongoing
anti-government protests to the anger and frustration of the youth due to poor
governance.
According to the former president,
youths in the African continent have become hopeless because they face similar
problems, such as a lack of jobs and poverty.
Obasanjo warned of a looming
revolution if leaders do not heed the issues facing the youth, comparing the
situation to a ticking time bomb.
“They are unemployed,
underpowered, and see nothing other than hopelessness.
“In a situation like that, what
you have from frustrated youth is anger, and they have no hope.
“If you want to kill any human
being, take hope and cut away his life, that is what is happening,” Obasanjo
said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
