GLADYS WANGA tells LUOS not to participate in Gen Z protests because it is not their war - VIDEO





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga has urged Members of the Luo community not to participate in the ongoing Gen Z protests.

Though the demos are countrywide, Wanga, a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, suggested that the protests are organized by a single tribe and advised Luos not to participate.

She stated that Luos have participated in previous demonstrations and have lost their lives, emphasizing that they should not risk their lives in a conflict that does not concern them.

“Let us not participate in a war that is not ours, let our people (Luos) not go to the streets," Wanga stated.

Here is the video of Wanga telling Luos not to participate in Gen Z protests.

— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 10, 2024

