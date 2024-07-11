Please don’t engage in any dialogue with RAILA ODINGA - Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA warns RUTO





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has warned President William Ruto against engaging in any dialogue with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

During the county's Annual Department Performance Contracts Signing ceremony, Kahiga, a close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, termed Ruto's move to engage the opposition leader as outdated.

The county boss explained that Azimio leader Raila Odinga had long been sought for dialogue, adding that it was time for a new approach to Kenyan issues.

"Wake up and smell the coffee. I have listened to you, and I have heard what you are trying to do. Those are outdated methods. The issue of bringing Raila Odinga, Kenyans are tired of it; he has been brought up many times.

"The same applies to Kalonzo Musyoka. "This is a new dispensation, and I know you read the Bible; new wine and old wineskins don’t mix. If we are dealing with new wine, we need new wineskins," Kahiga said.

Kahiga expressed disappointment that Ruto had not addressed Gen Z's demands but instead initiated plans for a 150-member task force to negotiate.

He accused Ruto of evading the issues raised and warned that the country would suffer if the demands were dismissed.

"None of their demands was for you to put up 150 teams to negotiate I don't know what.

"They have clearly told you we don't want you to do this, they want you to do this; it is that simple.

"If they say you reorganise your Cabinet, kindly do. If they say you sack it, do it.

"There are 50 million Kenyans who can fit in those offices.

""But if you continue that kind of talk; that moving away from reality it will hit as hard and as a country we'll lose it all.

"You have a golden opportunity, this a defining moment Mr President kindly think about this nation and do the best you can," he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST