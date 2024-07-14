DP GACHAGUA apologises to embattled President RUTO and thanks him for firing 'arrogant and corrupt' cabinet secretaries

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has thanked President William Ruto for firing all cabinet secretaries.
Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet
County where he had accompanied the president for tree planting day on
Saturday, Gachagua said Ruto did the right thing by sacking the CSs who he said
had become arrogant and corrupt.
"The President, you are a
hero and to all of us who have messed you up in your administration, kindly
forgive us."
He recognized Ruto's move to
make bold decisions in the interest of Kenyans.
The second in command further
expressed confidence that the government now has an opportunity to appoint a
competent team that will enhance efficient service delivery to the people of
Kenya.
"We are ready to assist you
in coming up with a good team to help you in the economic transformation of the
country."
Gachagua also called on fellow
leaders to remain attentive to the concerns of Kenyans and to avoid displays of
opulence or arrogance while in leadership roles.
