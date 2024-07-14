DP GACHAGUA apologises to embattled President RUTO and thanks him for firing 'arrogant and corrupt' cabinet secretaries

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has thanked President William Ruto for firing all cabinet secretaries.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet County where he had accompanied the president for tree planting day on Saturday, Gachagua said Ruto did the right thing by sacking the CSs who he said had become arrogant and corrupt.

"The President, you are a hero and to all of us who have messed you up in your administration, kindly forgive us."

He recognized Ruto's move to make bold decisions in the interest of Kenyans.

The second in command further expressed confidence that the government now has an opportunity to appoint a competent team that will enhance efficient service delivery to the people of Kenya.

"We are ready to assist you in coming up with a good team to help you in the economic transformation of the country."

Gachagua also called on fellow leaders to remain attentive to the concerns of Kenyans and to avoid displays of opulence or arrogance while in leadership roles.

