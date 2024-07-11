It is foolish to reject dialogue with RUTO – RAILA ODINGA’s man tells Gen Z who wants the President to resign.

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has appealed to the youth to reconsider their stance and embrace dialogue with President William Ruto.
Speaking on Thursday, Migori
County Governor Ochillo Ayacko said dialogue is the best way to resolve
all the pending issues they have raised.
He, however, said the dialogue
should be free and include as many people who want to participate in it as
possible.
"I want to encourage the
young people, the Gen Z, to seize the opportunity and join in that discussion,
those who are available can join it, those who chose to protest can continue
churning out areas of concern through peaceful protest," he said.
"But any attempt at
refusing to dialogue is not the way to go. There is no other way, there is no
other opportunity, there is no other methodology other than Kenyans coming
together and discussing," the governor said.
On Friday last week, during
an address to the nation, Ruto indicated he would "shortly" announce
changes in his government.
On Tuesday, President Ruto gave
the strongest hint yet, calling for "a broad-based political arrangement
to move the country forward."
The new political arrangement
comes after weeks of nationwide protests that threatened the stability of
Ruto's administration.
