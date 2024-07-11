It is foolish to reject dialogue with RUTO – RAILA ODINGA’s man tells Gen Z who wants the President to resign.





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has appealed to the youth to reconsider their stance and embrace dialogue with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, Migori County Governor Ochillo Ayacko said dialogue is the best way to resolve all the pending issues they have raised.

He, however, said the dialogue should be free and include as many people who want to participate in it as possible.

"I want to encourage the young people, the Gen Z, to seize the opportunity and join in that discussion, those who are available can join it, those who chose to protest can continue churning out areas of concern through peaceful protest," he said.

"But any attempt at refusing to dialogue is not the way to go. There is no other way, there is no other opportunity, there is no other methodology other than Kenyans coming together and discussing," the governor said.

On Friday last week, during an address to the nation, Ruto indicated he would "shortly" announce changes in his government.

On Tuesday, President Ruto gave the strongest hint yet, calling for "a broad-based political arrangement to move the country forward."

The new political arrangement comes after weeks of nationwide protests that threatened the stability of Ruto's administration.

