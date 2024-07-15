After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 4)

“Rael, I swear, there is something off about this Wallace guy. My instincts are never far off. I know you will not listen to me but mark my words”
“It is good you know that I will not listen to you. We are
here to have fun not to listen to instincts. Who told you that I want anything
serious with him?”
“Ladies, I am sorry for the long phone call…work. Anything I
missed? I know you missed me.”
“Sandra here did miss you. She could not stop talking about
how much of a great and handsome guy you are.”
“Now sunshine, we know that is how you feel about me. Sandra
here does not like me very much and does not care to hide the fact.”
Sandra sneered and left the table. Rael apologized on her
behalf and Wallace promised her that he was perfectly okay and that he would
grow on her slowly.
“I am an acquired taste babe. Even you know that fact”
“Yeah, you are too arrogant”
“A man has to be confident and a little arrogant to survive
in this city. I know what I bring to the table and bed”
“Just shut up. My boyfriend is calling. Excuse me.”
“Take your time”
Steve was calling to just check on her, apologize one more
time and to inquire if she was being well taken care of by the club staff. She
was still salty from being left alone so she did not want to talk to him for
long neither did she want him questioning whom she was with at the club.
“If you love it very much, I can give you money you register
and become a member”
“I love it, but I don’t want to come here and meet your
family randomly”
“Alright, we can look for another equally good club for you”
“Sawa, we will talk later. Go take care of your people. They
need you.”
She disconnected the call before he could respond and went
back to the table only to find Sandra grilling Wallace about his job and life.
“I should have called Catherine instead of you Sandra. Can’t
you let loose even for a few hours and enjoy yourself? Leave him alone”
“It’s okay sunshine. I have nothing to hide”
They ordered for food and because Sandra was working the
following today, they decided to call it an evening once they ate. Sandra took
an Uber to her house and Rael and Wallace took a different Uber to Rael’s
place. They were not as drunk as the previous night so they managed to take a
shower together when they got to the house before proceeding to the bedroom.
“Have you locked the door? I do not want to get clobbered”
“I do not belong to anyone. I have locked it though”
That night before falling asleep, Rael told herself that she
needed to get rid of Wallace as soon as possible before she got addicted to his
sex. The boy was good. It also hit her that most of the time they were either
making out or having sex and she literally knew nothing about him. Her initial
intention was to get to know him before revenging for the way he had acted
towards her but clearly, things were taking a totally different direction. Rael
hated not being in control and that was what she felt at that point. She was
going to distance herself from him for a while to control her emotions before
getting to know him. She had to get her emotions in check.
She woke up the following morning to find Wallace dressing
up.
“You are leaving already? Have you taken a shower? Will you
have breakfast?”
“Hey sunshine. I have to go check on my car. I have not
taken breakfast, but I will come back once I am done with the damn car. It is
giving me a headache. I also must go get you your cash. Are you planning to
leave the house today?”
“Nope. I am going to be indoors the whole day. Why?”
“I wanted to borrow your car for a few hours to enable me
move around easily”
“I do not give my baby to people plus I will be resuming
work the day after tomorrow and I do not want to be inconvenienced.”
“Sunshine, yaani I have become people? I will bring it back
in 4 hours max. I promise”
Again, Rael cannot explain why she handed over her car keys
to him, but she did.
“Alright. Just know if you disappear with my car, it won’t
be well. My dad is an ex-military officer.”
“You are over thinking. I will leave my national ID and my
residential location with you just to calm you down. You already know the
hospital I work in.”
He left and after a few hours of anxiety, she calmed down
when she saw an Mpesa message from Wallace. He had refunded the money she had
lend him. She could trust him. He called to confirm that she had received the
cash and to update her that the car was taking a little longer to sort out, but
he will be back as soon as he gets done. As much as she was dying to call
Sandra, she knew telling her that she had given her car to a man she barely
knew, would be a whole lot of drama. Knowing Sandra, they would go to the
police station to report theft and put up his photos in all the newspaper.
Sandra had trust issues, which sometimes saved them from trouble.
After 2 hours, she heard her doorbell ring, and she could
hide her relief when she saw Wallace on the other side of the door. She
literally jumped on him as they hugged. He held on to her and started crying.
“What is wrong Wallace? Is everything okay?”
“I have had such a rough day sunshine. My car is yet to get
sorted out and I have just received news that my mother is very sick. She
collapsed and has been rushed to the hospital. She has cancer and I think it is
getting worse. They need money and I have spent all my cash on the car. I do
not know what to do.”
Rael watched helplessly as Wallace completely broke down in
front of her. She really felt sorry for him and wanted to help him.
“I am so sorry Wallace. I know it is hard for you, but we
must think of a solution right now. You have to be strong for your mother. How
can I help? Which hospital is she in? I do PR for Aga Khan hospital and can
call in for a few favors and discounts.”
“Home is Kitale. They have taken her to Eldoret. She has to
get tests done urgently and she is in ICU. Once we get the results, we can then
think about moving her. I need to travel to Eldoret as soon as today”
“How much do they need?”
“They had given an estimate of 250k”
“Wow! That is a lot. Let me see if I can get my chama to
lend me the amount then you can repay slowly. Meanwhile, you can take my car
and go see your mother. I do not mind using matatu for a few days. Stop crying.
All will be well”
“You really do not have to do that sunshine”
Rael was already on the phone trying to get the money which
was transferred to her account shortly afterwards. She then sent the money
together with the 10k he had refunded to him and told him to go and keep her
updated.
Wallace went and he never talked to her nor picked her
calls. She assumed that he was overwhelmed and stopped bothering him. She also
resumed work and got so busy. She lied to Steve and Sandra that her car was in
the garage but after 2 weeks of no word from Wallace and her texts and calls
going unanswered, she decided to tell Sandra the truth and true to her
prediction she was livid!
“Are you mad? Do you even know this guy? Do you know where
he stays? How can you be this stupid then stay quiet for that long?”
“He once left me directions to his place…”
“Let us go!”
They went to Kilimani police station, bribed a policeman to
accompany them and they found themselves in Rongai. After a lot of effort, they
located his house and at the parking, Rael’s car sat pretty. Wallace door was
opened by a lady, who later identified herself as Wallace’s wife, holding a
tiny baby. After explaining what had brought them there, she told them that he
was at work, gave them the car keys and shut the door on their face. Rael was
shaking. She did not want to even confront him. She felt so stupid. She told
Sandra to take her home and that she did not want to pursue the issue further
as Steve would ask a lot of questions. What she was not prepared for were the
panic attacks and mental torture she was about to go through.
