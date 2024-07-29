Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - the best Ligue 1 assistant for the 2023/2024 season

The French championship is one of the strongest championships in the Old World. Many top footballers play here.

The battle in Ligue 1 is not only for the final victory, but also for individual awards. In particular, the title of the best assistant of the tournament. Following the 2023/2024 campaign, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the prestigious award. The Marseille forward had 8 assists that season.

Aubameyang shared his award with 3 other players. Yes, the prize was not individual, but it also proves how significant was the striker's contribution to the final achievements of the team.

Aubameyang shared his award with 3 other players. Yes, the prize was not individual, but it also proves how significant was the striker's contribution to the final achievements of the team.





However, Marseille did not shine in the 2023/2024 season. The team finished only in 8th position in the French league. Obviously, if the club would have been even lower if the forward had not been effective. Therefore, Aubameyang became the main hero of the team in that campaign.

It is noteworthy that it was the Gabonese's first season at "Marseille". He immediately demonstrated a bright and attacking game. As a result, this transfer justified itself 100%.

What allowed the forward to win the assist race?

Aubameyang is a player who scores first and foremost. However, in the 2023/2024 campaign, he also proved himself as a great assistant.

Returning to Aubameyang and his achievement, we note that the forward managed to win the assist race due to:

Returning to Aubameyang and his achievement, we note that the forward managed to win the assist race due to:

The team's attacking style of play. In every match, Marseille players had a lot of possession and regularly created chances. Aubameyang's individual skill contributed to this. A great art of passing. The forward's passes were often accurate and timely. Most importantly, he managed to find a common language with many of his teammates in his first season at the new club. Ability to make unconventional decisions on the field. As a result, the forward could stump the defenders with his actions.

Thus, the forward has fit in well with the team and deservedly found himself among the best assistants in Ligue 1.