PHOTOs of the multi-million palatial house that Chinese contractors are building for KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN as a ‘gift’ for the corrupt deals he made in the Transport Ministry.





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Rogue Chinese contractors are reportedly building a palatial house for dismissed Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, at his Kamendi Farm, which he reportedly grabbed.

The 1000-acre farm was formerly owned by the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) and the Government but has been idle for quite some time.

Murkomen used his connection with the powers that be to grab the land.

The state-of-the-art house is allegedly being built by the Chinese contractors as a gift for the corrupt deals he made as the transport minister.

Murkomen was one of the most corrupt ministers in the dissolved cabinet.

It is alleged that he used to demand a 10% cut for every tender secured by contractors in the transport ministry.

See photos of the house that is under construction.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.