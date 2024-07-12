See how MOSES KURIA’s younger brother, ALOISE KINYANJUI, celebrated after he was fired - They don’t see eye to eye.





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Moses Kuria’s younger brother, Aloise Kinyanjui, is among the millions of Kenyans who are celebrating after President William Ruto dissolved the Cabinet on Thursday.

Kinyanjui, who unsuccessfully vied for Juja MP Seat on Jubilee ticket during the last election, hilariously told the sacked cabinet secretaries, including his brother, to join the affordable housing project as casual laborers after losing their jobs.

“Wakuje tujenge affordable housing mahali wanatwambiaga kazi ziko,” he posted on his Facebook account, shortly after Ruto dissolved the Cabinet.

Aloise and his brother Kuria don’t see eye to eye.

While Kuria has been an ardent supporter of Ruto, his brother is an Azimio fanatic and supported Raila Odinga during the last election.

Aloise has been criticizing President William Ruto’s government on his social media pages, despite his brother being a close ally of the president.

