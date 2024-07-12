Man files for divorce because his wife cheated in a dream







Friday, July 12, 2024 - In an unusual turn of events, a man from Bulawayo has filed for divorce after experiencing recurring dreams in which he saw his wife cheating on him.

Energy Moyo, a resident of the Lobenvale suburb, has been married to Angela Dube for nine years. He recently submitted a divorce application to the Bulawayo Customary Court, citing vivid dreams of his wife’s alleged infidelity as the reason for their separation. Despite lacking concrete evidence, Moyo’s dreams have left him convinced of Dube's unfaithfulness.

In his court application, Moyo described how these recurring dreams involved his wife romantically engaging with another man, who also happens to be their neighbor. These dreams have caused him significant distress and led him to question his wife's faithfulness.

“The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down, and there are no prospects of restoring a normal marriage between them,” Moyo wrote in his application, emphasizing that the dreams have strained their relationship beyond repair.

Moyo explained that these troubling dreams began early in their marriage and have continued throughout the years, eroding the love, affection, trust, and respect they once shared. Although he has no tangible reason to believe his wife has been unfaithful, the persistent dreams have left him unable to continue with the marriage.

Furthermore, Moyo claimed that attempts to discuss these dreams with Dube have resulted in verbal and physical abuse from her. This alleged abuse, combined with the distress caused by the dreams, prompted Moyo to seek a divorce.

In addition to the divorce, Moyo is requesting custody of their two children and an equal division of their household property. He expressed his desire for the best outcome for his children and believes that an equal sharing of their property is fair.

The case has not yet been heard by the Bulawayo Customary Court. It remains to be seen how the court will address this unusual divorce application based on dreams.