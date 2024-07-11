PHOTO of a hot slay queen alleged to be among the joyriders accompanying ABABU NAMWAMBA to Paris for Olympics as MIGUNA MIGUNA exposes other socialite bimbos in the list.

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Several slay queens will reportedly accompany Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to France for the 2024 Olympics.
Among the
joyriders in the list is a pretty lady whose photo was shared on X by Cyprian
Nyakundi.
It is alleged
that she is Ababu’s latest catch.
Lawyer Miguna
Miguna also exposed other socialite bimbos that Ababu has included in the list.
Ababu, whose
appetite for slay queens is well-known, is under pressure to
provide the full list of all the people slated to travel to France for Olympics.
The pressure has mostly come from renowned content creator Dennis
Ombachi who has vowed to focus all his energies on the CS in a bid to get
accountability over the ministry's activities.
Ombachi's activism has now galvanised Kenyans who have been repeatedly
pressuring Namwamba to clarify his Paris trip with many fearing that the CS may
include tens of unnecessary hangers-on into the trip.
Below is a photo of the slay queen who is alleged to be among the joyriders on the list.
