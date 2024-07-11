You won’t believe what KALONZO said about forming a Govt of National Unity with RUTO after betraying the Gen Zs with RAILA





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Azimio Principal Kalonzo Musyoka has come clean about the ongoing rumours that they were planning to form a Government of National Unity with President William Ruto after their handshake on Tuesday at KICC.

Speaking during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Kalonzo revealed that he was not aware if a government of national unity was in the offing.

According to him, he was not aware of any plans by Ruto to accommodate the Opposition in his administration.

Besides, he stated that Raila Odinga’s Azimio would not accept to be burdened with Kenya Kwanza’s unpopularity among the electorate.

“We have no comments on such a thing. We are not aware so for now, we will not comment,” he explained.

Kalonzo further remarked that what Kenyans were asking was for Ruto’s team to go home not to reshuffle its leadership.

The Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader made the remarks a day after Raila agreed to a dialogue with Ruto.

“About having a national dialogue, my view is that was hurried and there was not a full consultation,” Kalonzo stated.

“I am sure that Raila Odinga will be willing to convene us so that we can clearly discuss with him. We do not want to be seen as sanitising a regime that has fallen flat on its own tummy.”

Kalonzo stated that before any discussions could take place, Ruto’s administration should stop abducting young people demonstrating against his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST