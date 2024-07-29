Pastor KANYARI laced my drink with drugs and took advantage of me - Woman filmed in a controversial video with the rogue preacher says.











Monday, July 29, 2024 - Saada Daudi, the woman who was filmed engaging in inappropriate behaviour with city preacher Victor Kanyari claims that he took advantage of her.

She went to Kanyari’s residence in Chokaa along Kangundo Road to seek financial help but he reportedly gave her alcohol and laced it with drugs.

“I started feeling weird after he gave me the drink which I suspect was laced with drugs. I later became unconscious and I don’t remember what transpired,” she said.

She spent the night at Kanyari’s house where she believed that he took advantage of her after drugging her.

She claimed that Kanyari locked her in the compound and only allowed her to leave in the morning.

“Kanyari, I will be your biggest downfall. You used me and I won’t let you get away with it. You tried to pay me to keep quiet,” she lamented.

Kanyari went live on Tiktok and did the unthinkable to the intoxicated lady as thousands of his followers watched.

The shocking incident has drawn widespread condemnation.

