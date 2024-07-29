A video of Mombasa residents registering for cash handouts to attend RUTO’s roadside rallies emerges - They were hired by JOHO.

Monday, July 29, 2024 - Nominated Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho hired a crowd to attend President William Ruto’s roadside rallies during his just concluded development tour of Mombasa.
Ruto received thunderous
applause when he made several stop-overs to address the residents after
launching development projects.
Popular X
personality Francis Gaitho has shared a video of the residents registering for
cash handouts to go and cheer Ruto.
Ruto landed in
Mombasa a day after he nominated Hassan Joho to the Cabinet.
Joho, who is known for his ground mobilization skills, hired a crowd to attend Ruto’s roadside rallies and help him redeem himself amid the ongoing anti-government protests.
Watch the video of
the hired crowd.
HIRED GOONS VS ORGANIC GEN Z’s:— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) July 28, 2024
Colossal clusterfuck and thief beyond measure @HassanAliJoho hired crowds to go and celebrate his misplaced and shortlived appointment as CS by outgoing President William Ruto.
Those thugs were spotted in Mombasa registering for handouts.
Do… pic.twitter.com/OcIBdTUaGN
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
