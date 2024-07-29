A video of Mombasa residents registering for cash handouts to attend RUTO’s roadside rallies emerges - They were hired by JOHO.





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Nominated Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho hired a crowd to attend President William Ruto’s roadside rallies during his just concluded development tour of Mombasa.

Ruto received thunderous applause when he made several stop-overs to address the residents after launching development projects.

Popular X personality Francis Gaitho has shared a video of the residents registering for cash handouts to go and cheer Ruto.

Ruto landed in Mombasa a day after he nominated Hassan Joho to the Cabinet.

Joho, who is known for his ground mobilization skills, hired a crowd to attend Ruto’s roadside rallies and help him redeem himself amid the ongoing anti-government protests.

Watch the video of the hired crowd.

HIRED GOONS VS ORGANIC GEN Z’s:



Colossal clusterfuck and thief beyond measure @HassanAliJoho hired crowds to go and celebrate his misplaced and shortlived appointment as CS by outgoing President William Ruto.



Those thugs were spotted in Mombasa registering for handouts.



Do… pic.twitter.com/OcIBdTUaGN — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) July 28, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.