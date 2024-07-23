"I was wrong, sorry," OSORO apologises to Kenyans for saying six CS nominees who were recycled by RUTO should not be vetted

Tuesday, July 23,2024 - South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Silvanus Osoro, has apologised to Kenyans for saying that the six Cabinet nominees who were reappointed by President William Ruto should not be subjected to parliamentary vetting.
Last week, after Ruto named the six cabinet nominees, Osoro,
who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the National Assembly, stated that the
six will not be vetted since they served as cabinet secretaries in the previous
administration.
"The re-appointed CSs do not need to be
vetted again, going by JB Muturi's jurisprudence. They assume office forthwith.
For the new ones, the public is invited to submit their reservations with evidence
before the National Assembly."Osoro stated.
However, on Tuesday, Osoro recanted his
statement and said he hadn’t read Justice Anthony Mrima'S ruling on the vetting of
cabinet secretaries.
"I was wrong on vetting. Just finished reading Justice AC Mrima's judgment that repudiated JB Muturi's ruling. All CS nominees will be vetted afresh.
"Submit your reservations to the
National Assembly. apologies for not reading before writing."Osoro said
and supported the vetting of recycled cabinet secretaries.
In a petition by the Katiba Institute
and Okiya Omtatah in 2021, the two parties challenged former President Uhuru
Kenyatta's decision to transition to a new term in office with Cabinet
Secretaries from his previous term.
"This court now finds that a CS who
serves in the first term of the president must be approved by the National
Assembly to continue serving in the second term of the president," Justice
Mrima stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments