"I was wrong, sorry," OSORO apologises to Kenyans for saying six CS nominees who were recycled by RUTO should not be vetted





Tuesday, July 23,2024 - South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Silvanus Osoro, has apologised to Kenyans for saying that the six Cabinet nominees who were reappointed by President William Ruto should not be subjected to parliamentary vetting.

Last week, after Ruto named the six cabinet nominees, Osoro, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the National Assembly, stated that the six will not be vetted since they served as cabinet secretaries in the previous administration.

"The re-appointed CSs do not need to be vetted again, going by JB Muturi's jurisprudence. They assume office forthwith. For the new ones, the public is invited to submit their reservations with evidence before the National Assembly."Osoro stated.

However, on Tuesday, Osoro recanted his statement and said he hadn’t read Justice Anthony Mrima'S ruling on the vetting of cabinet secretaries.

"I was wrong on vetting. Just finished reading Justice AC Mrima's judgment that repudiated JB Muturi's ruling. All CS nominees will be vetted afresh.

"Submit your reservations to the National Assembly. apologies for not reading before writing."Osoro said and supported the vetting of recycled cabinet secretaries.

In a petition by the Katiba Institute and Okiya Omtatah in 2021, the two parties challenged former President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to transition to a new term in office with Cabinet Secretaries from his previous term.

"This court now finds that a CS who serves in the first term of the president must be approved by the National Assembly to continue serving in the second term of the president," Justice Mrima stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST