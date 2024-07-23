See the amount of money that SAKAJA and Former MCA MARK NDUNGU paid each goon to occupy Nairobi CBD - Millions of taxpayer’s money has been poured.





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Former Maringo MCA Mark Ndungu also known as, Macree, colluded with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to hire motorbike-riding goons to infiltrate peaceful protests organized by Gen Zs.

Mark and Sakaja were moving around in a black Range Rover with a fake number plate dishing out cash to the goons.

The goons are being paid Ksh 10,000 each.

Ksh 5,000 deposit and Ksh 5,000 after the work is done.

Sakaja and Mark reportedly have more than Ksh 20 Million in cash in the car that they are using to distribute to the goons.

The goons moved around in motorbikes in Nairobi CBD raising placards in support of the government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.