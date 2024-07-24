Quack Pilot Alert: KHALIF KAIRO is reportedly trying to bribe after failing his exams at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has reportedly failed his exams at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Kairo has been studying in one of the local flight schools as a part-time student, hoping to obtain a commercial pilot license.

However, according to an insider, he has failed his exams at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Word has it that he is planning to bribe to get the license despite being unqualified.

“A close source has revealed that Kairo has failed his exams at KCAA. He is however trying to bribe his lecturers,” an X user privy to the information tweeted.

Some time back KCAA was on the spot after it emerged that unqualified piloting students were bribing to obtain commercial licenses despite failing their exams.

Some pilots who don’t have the necessary hours and skills to operate an aeroplane like Khalif Kairo are charged as much as Ksh 1million per license.

The bribery ring at KCAA is headed by the head of licensing Naomi Njambi, James Gikandi, and Joseph Kang’ethe.





