OSCAR SUDI tells Gen Zs to shut up and support President RUTO’s broad-based government that represents the face of Kenya





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has emerged from political hibernation after President William Ruto named the 21 cabinet nominees on Wednesday.

During his State of the Nation address, Ruto unveiled his final list of Cabinet nominees, in which he announced the nomination of key ODM party officials to his government.

Sudi immediately took to social media to congratulate the nominees, arguing that the list was based on merit and inclusivity.

The UDA lawmaker urged Kenyans to support the broad-based government unveiled by Ruto to ensure the country's stability.

"I congratulate all Cabinet nominees announced by William Ruto to support him in achieving his dream for Kenya.

"The list represents meritocracy, inclusivity, and 1 Kenya at a time when Kenyans are yearning for stability. I ask Kenyans to support the President's broad-based government," Sudi said.

