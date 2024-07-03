3 people captured on camera being abducted by suspected rogue state agents at Mamba Village, hours after RUTO addressed the nation (VIDEO).





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - There was drama near Nairobi’s Mamba Village in Langata after three people were abducted by armed men suspected to be rogue state agents.

According to an eye-witness, armed men driving a Subaru blocked a vehicle along a busy road and forcefully ejected the occupants while brandishing AK-47 rifles, before bundling them into their vehicle.

They then drove off after abducting the victims.

The incident happened hours after President William Ruto addressed the nation at State House.

Lately, cases of kidnappings by rogue state agents are on the rise, even as President Ruto continues to reiterate that his government is committed to end extra-judicial killings.









Watch the video.

3 people have been abducted at Mamba Village right now...retweet widely!!!! pic.twitter.com/jhRBZcLQ7s — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 24, 2024

