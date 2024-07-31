OSCAR SUDI shares photos of MIGUNA MIGUNA going for hand outs in his office – The ‘General’ is a conman like RAILA ODINGA





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has shared photos of firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna allegedly soliciting handouts at his office in Nairobi.

The photos, taken two years ago, show Miguna inside Oscar Sudi's office, where Sudi claims the 'General' was seeking handouts.

“Mr. FAKE GENERAL, kindly elucidate the CRINKUM CRANKUM and the NUTS and BOLTS of this meeting in my office two years ago, the extortion details included.

"Let the pressure not Creeaassee,” Oscar Sudi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter).

Here are photos of disgraced Miguna Miguna going for handouts in Oscar Sudi’s office.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.