OSCAR SUDI announces quitting politics after his sudden wealth and lavish lifestyle caused a revolution by Gen Zs as he ditches harambees

Monday, July 1, 2024 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has announced that he is contemplating quitting politics altogether.
Speaking in a selfie video he shared, the
outspoken lawmaker hinted that quitting politics would be beneficial to him
since he spent more in politics than he did on his personal life.
He further noted that after coming under fire
for his lavish contributions to harambees and churches, he will be taking a
2-year break from such events to regroup.
His utterance was a direct response to
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who questioned the source of the Ksh20 million
the Kapsaret lawmaker contributed at a church.
"Khalwale, I am on leave because of noises and jealous people... I am one of the believers that we should ban these harambees because many people do not know how we look for Harambee money.
"They
do know how we stress our friends and our businesses in order to participate in
the harambees," he explained.
"I am even thinking about quitting politics because I am doing much more in politics than what I am doing for myself.
"I am going on leave for about 1 year or two years and If God helps me
clear my thoughts, I will start by uplifting the church you (Khalwale) were
in."
Khalwale had earlier advised President William
Ruto to look within his circle of politicians and scrutinize their source of
wealth.
He explained that the recently witnessed
protests by the Gen Zs were not just a result of the Finance Bill but also
noted that people were affected by politicians' flagrant display of opulence
and wealth.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments