He is an ex-army officer and a member of a police killer squad - Details emerge about the plain clothed Kalenjin cop pictured shooting protesters at Parliament.





Monday, July 1, 2024 - A rogue police officer who was pictured shooting at protesters in Parliament last Tuesday during the anti-finance bill protests has been unmasked.

His name is Geoffrey Kigen, a former army officer and a member of Ruto’s killer squad.

Kigen retired from the army in 2014 and joined Kenya Power as a security manager.

He is always involved in bar brawls and at one time, he shot a reveller at a club in Langata.

Kigen was also deployed to Kisumu during the 2017 post-election violence where he killed a lot of Raila Odinga’s youthful supporters during protests.

According to prominent lawyer Miguna Miguna, Ruto deployed Kigen and other cops believed to be members of his killer squad to unleash terror on protesters.















