On the cost of living, blame RUTO entirely – RAILA absolves himself from the blame as he reveals how the president manipulated the NADCO agenda





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has moved to absolve himself from the blame over the high cost of living, saying President William Ruto is solely to blame.

In a statement yesterday, Raila accused Ruto and his government of deliberately blocking the cost of living issue from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) agenda.

According to him, the Azimio faction had proposed to have NADCO discuss matters related to the cost of living, a request which was declined by Ruto’s representatives.

Raila claimed that the government thwarted attempts to have talks revolving around this particular issue, labelling it as “strictly a government affair”.

"As Azimio we wanted the matter of the cost of living to be discussed as part of NADCO. Kenya Kwanza insisted “that it was strictly a government affair,” read his statement in part.

He further lamented that the matter having not been discussed, was still a pertinent issue facing a majority of Kenyans

According to Raila, the high-cost living burden saddled on Kenyans was a major cause of heightened political temperatures in the country.

“However, as is evident even today, the cost of living is the most important issue,” added Raila.

