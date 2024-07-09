Head of Kenya Police mission in Haiti breaks silence even as Kenyans back home feel the police are being misused by BIDEN after they were filmed guarding the U.S. Embassy





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – The Head of Kenya Police mission in Haiti Godfrey Otunge has shared the progress and strategy of the ongoing peacekeeping mission.

Otunge is among the first officers who were deployed to lead the mission in the Caribbean nation as Kenya prepares to send other officers.

Speaking during an interview, Otunge revealed that the officers in Haiti were committed to ensuring peace was restored in Haiti by working closely with the Haitian authorities.

"We have a job that we are committed to do. We intend to achieve this by working closely with Haitian authorities and local and international partners dedicated to a new Haiti," he remarked.

He emphasised that there was no room for failure while dealing with the gangs that had taken over a majority of the country.

Otunge explained that the last 15 days had been a period of evaluation and planning on how to neutralize the gangs.

However, the police boss declined to reveal further details on the mission or the strategies to be used for security reasons and strategic concerns.

"The job is to ensure the restoration of peace throughout Haiti. We must do this job to the best of our ability," he emphasised.

Otunge's remarks come even as Kenyans feel the police are being misused in Haiti by the U.S. after they were filmed guarding the U.S. Embassy in the troubled country at the expense of their mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST