Kitengela man chops another man’s legs after finding him with his wife in their matrimonial bed and surrenders to the police - Mke Wa Mtu ni Sumu.





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Residents of Kitengela were treated to a shocking incident on Tuesday after a man attacked his wife’s secret lover and chopped off his legs, after finding him in his matrimonial bed.

According to a police report, the enraged man had information that his cheating wife was bringing her lover to their house.

After he was done with his morning work, he stormed his house unannounced and found the man, who is said to be a teacher, in bed with his wife.

He pulled a knife and attacked him, chopping his legs.

He then surrendered to Kitengela Police Station.

Kitengela OCS David Shani confirmed the incident and said when the man was interrogated, he told police that he wanted to teach the “intruder” a lesson.

“The attacker works in Kitengela and when he was done with the morning work, he went to his house only to find the alleged teacher having an affair with his wife,” the OCS said.

“The man asked the police what he should have done when a lion jumped into his boma. I walked in the house and pulled my knife and chopped his legs to teach him a lesson,” he added.

The suspect was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi by neighbours after they found him in the house bleeding.

The house was littered with blood from the bedroom to the sitting room.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.