OMTATAH claims RUTO is the leader of the Gen Z revolution – DCI should go and arrest him instead of abducting innocent Kenyans





Tuesday, January 16, 2024 - Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah, has sarcastically claimed that President William Ruto is the leader of the ongoing Gen Z protests.

In a statement on his X account on Tuesday, Omtatah said Ruto was the leader spearheading change among the youth who have been protesting nationwide.

In Omtatah's opinion, Ruto was the leader advocating for Gen Zs to mobilize almost weekly in anti-government demonstrations.

Omtatah advised people not to look further into who advocated for the protests but instead hold President Ruto accountable for his actions, which have forced people to express their rage on the streets.

“They have been looking for the leader of this revolution. President Ruto is actually the leader of this revolution.

"He's the one doing the things that are annoying the people of Kenya,” Omtatah remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST