Expect heavy rains in Central, Western, and Rift valley from today to Monday – MET department warns





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an advisory on heavy rains in Central, Western, and Rift Valley parts of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the met department said heavy rains are expected in those regions from today till Monday next week.

“Rainfall Expectation is anticipated in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Central Rift Valley, and North-western Kenya.

"The rest of the country is likely to remain generally dry,” the department stated.

The weatherman however warned that Low night-time Temperatures of less than 10° C will be experienced in parts of the Central highlands, Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands while high daytime Temperatures exceeding more than 30°C are expected in some parts of the Coast, North-eastern and and Northwestern regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST