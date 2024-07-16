ALAI begs RUTO not to sack Principal Secretaries – "Don’t cede more ground to these Goon Z anarchists"





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has urged President William Ruto not to fire Principal Secretaries like he fired Cabinet Secretaries.

Last week, Ruto fired all CSs, excluding the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and he is expected to fire Principal Secretaries to placate Gen Z demands.

But commenting on X on Tuesday, Alai urged the President not to sack Principal Secretaries and instead merge ministries.

Alai told Ruto not to cede to other demands by Gen Z protestors whom he termed as anarchists.

“Ruto shouldn’t dismiss PSs. He should merge the departments and reduce them but shouldn’t concede further to the anarchists," Alai stated.

Alai noted that allowing the anti-government protesters to storm Parliament during the June 25, 2024, deadly protests was the biggest mistake.

This, Alai says, killed the confidence of the majority of Kenyans in the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Allowing parliament to be breached was the biggest mistake. It killed the Kenya Kwanza confidence in the majority," Alai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST