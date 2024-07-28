OKIYA OMTATAH to form Shadow Cabinet to counter RUTO as he hints at challenging him for the presidency in 2027

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has announced his intention to form a shadow cabinet to counter President William Ruto’s recent Cabinet nominations.
This is even as Omtatah has
given the strongest indication that he may be on the ballot challenging Ruto for the
presidency in 2027.
This move comes amidst
controversy over Ruto’s decision to incorporate Raila Odinga’s ODM allies into
his administration.
Omtatah, a vocal critic of the
President’s strategy, argues that Ruto’s Cabinet reshuffle undermines the
opposition’s role in government.
The President has nominated 21
members to his Cabinet, many of whom are recycled faces from his previous
administration.
"If that Cabinet is established,
some of us will be constrained to set up a shadow Cabinet," Omtatah
declared.
"We shall no longer have a presidential system where we have a majority and minority side checking the executive.
"Instead, we will have a de facto parliamentary system where power
emanates from the House. We must set up a shadow Cabinet to effectively check
the excesses of this government," he added.
Under Article 152 of the Constitution, the Cabinet comprises the President, the Deputy President, the Attorney-General, and between fourteen and twenty-two Cabinet Secretaries.
"The
President holds the exclusive authority to nominate and, with the approval of
the National Assembly, appoint these Cabinet Secretaries.
The operational details and
legal authority of Omtatah’s proposed shadow cabinet remain ambiguous.
Ruto’s decision to bring ODM
leaders into his Cabinet follows significant public backlash and six weeks of
nationwide protests.
The President's move is seen as
a calculated effort to bridge political divides and stabilise a country rocked
by social and economic turmoil.
