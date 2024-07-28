OKIYA OMTATAH to form Shadow Cabinet to counter RUTO as he hints at challenging him for the presidency in 2027





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has announced his intention to form a shadow cabinet to counter President William Ruto’s recent Cabinet nominations.

This is even as Omtatah has given the strongest indication that he may be on the ballot challenging Ruto for the presidency in 2027.

This move comes amidst controversy over Ruto’s decision to incorporate Raila Odinga’s ODM allies into his administration.

Omtatah, a vocal critic of the President’s strategy, argues that Ruto’s Cabinet reshuffle undermines the opposition’s role in government.

The President has nominated 21 members to his Cabinet, many of whom are recycled faces from his previous administration.

"If that Cabinet is established, some of us will be constrained to set up a shadow Cabinet," Omtatah declared.

"We shall no longer have a presidential system where we have a majority and minority side checking the executive.

"Instead, we will have a de facto parliamentary system where power emanates from the House. We must set up a shadow Cabinet to effectively check the excesses of this government," he added.

Under Article 152 of the Constitution, the Cabinet comprises the President, the Deputy President, the Attorney-General, and between fourteen and twenty-two Cabinet Secretaries.

"The President holds the exclusive authority to nominate and, with the approval of the National Assembly, appoint these Cabinet Secretaries.

The operational details and legal authority of Omtatah’s proposed shadow cabinet remain ambiguous.

Ruto’s decision to bring ODM leaders into his Cabinet follows significant public backlash and six weeks of nationwide protests.

The President's move is seen as a calculated effort to bridge political divides and stabilise a country rocked by social and economic turmoil.

