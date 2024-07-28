MOSES KURIA slams RUTO for nominating 'incompetent' CSs like MBADI, OPARANYA, JOHO and WANDAYI and leaving him out





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has taken a swipe at President William Ruto's new cabinet secretary nominees.

Speaking at a burial in Makueni County, Kuria expressed doubts over the competency of Ruto’s CSs nominees, especially those from Raila Odinga’s ODM.

According to Kuria, despite the immense achievements during his tenure in the cabinet, the position was similarly marred by several challenges.

“I saw people nominated to cabinet positions. It is a good thing. I will give you a manual on how you will start and complete,” Kuria cheekily commented.

“You know, while in government, there are several things that we achieved, but there are also others that posed a big challenge,” he added.

While poking holes at the nominees, Kuria questioned their competence in solving critical challenges facing Ruto's administration.

According to Kuria, it would be a real baptism by fire as the ministers would be tasked with finding lasting solutions to several issues including the country's debt, challenges facing the hustler fund, and problems within the mining sector.

“Over 12 million people took hustler fund and have refused to repay.

"We were defeated to find a solution to the problem only for the head of state to nominate Oparanya to solve the problem facing the hustler fund,” Kuria alleged.

"Even in the coffee sector, we have a problem because cooperatives have refused to pay farmers, while in government, we tried to follow up on the matter but our efforts hit the rocks, now I believe Oparanya will help us solve the problem."

Ruto while addressing the press at State House in Nairobi, nominated opposition leaders, John Mbadi (Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) Ali Hassan Joho to Mining, and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Co-operatives.

