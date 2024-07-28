“We won’t allow ‘mindless Gen Zs to undermine our achievements,” – RUTO’s economic advisor DAVID NDII insults the youth as his arrogance creeps back

Sunday, July 28, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii’s arrogance is creeping back.
This is after he hit out at the
Gen Z protesters, accusing them of plunging the country into anarchy.
Taking to his X account, the
economist warned youths against demonstrating, claiming the government would
take decisive action against those instigating violence.
He underscored the need for
peace and expressed confidence in the government, claiming Ruto's administration
had made more achievements.
Ndii further attributed his
current political freedom and liberty as the president's advisor to an
individual effort and called on the youths to embrace the same trajectory.
"We are very happy with our
achievements. I am enjoying the political freedom and civil liberties I fought
for," David Ndii remarked.
"It is up to you to fight
for whatever you want but we are not going sit by and let a mindless mob
undermine our achievements," he added.
Ndii made the sentiments while
lodging a rebuttal to an online user who accused him of being part of the
generation that plunged the country into the current economic turmoil.
"Your generation messed up
this country by agreeing to relax...we will be stupid to repeat the same
mistake and expect different results. We will change this country, by hook or
crook," alleged the online user.
