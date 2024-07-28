“We won’t allow ‘mindless Gen Zs to undermine our achievements,” – RUTO’s economic advisor DAVID NDII insults the youth as his arrogance creeps back





Sunday, July 28, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii’s arrogance is creeping back.

This is after he hit out at the Gen Z protesters, accusing them of plunging the country into anarchy.

Taking to his X account, the economist warned youths against demonstrating, claiming the government would take decisive action against those instigating violence.

He underscored the need for peace and expressed confidence in the government, claiming Ruto's administration had made more achievements.

Ndii further attributed his current political freedom and liberty as the president's advisor to an individual effort and called on the youths to embrace the same trajectory.

"We are very happy with our achievements. I am enjoying the political freedom and civil liberties I fought for," David Ndii remarked.

"It is up to you to fight for whatever you want but we are not going sit by and let a mindless mob undermine our achievements," he added.

Ndii made the sentiments while lodging a rebuttal to an online user who accused him of being part of the generation that plunged the country into the current economic turmoil.

"Your generation messed up this country by agreeing to relax...we will be stupid to repeat the same mistake and expect different results. We will change this country, by hook or crook," alleged the online user.

