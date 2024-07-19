ODM’s HASSAN JOHO boasts that he will become a Cabinet Secretary in RUTO’s new cabinet regardless of Gen Z's opposition – LOOK!

Friday, July 19, 2024 - Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has confirmed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will form a government of national unity with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.
Speaking to a friend in Mombasa, Hassan Joho, the ODM deputy
party leader, confirmed that he is among seven people who will be named as
Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s new cabinet.
Joho will reportedly be
appointed Lands or Tourism Cabinet Secretary.
Others who are
expected to be named cabinet secretaries are former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and little-known politician Kevin Alusa.
Ruto has been loud about his new resolve to put
together a competent team that will help him deliver his agenda.
He hinted at having a broad-based
executive that will have the face of Kenya, all indications pointing to
the incorporation of the opposition into the government.
His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, counselled him
to check the personal attributes of his nominees to avoid having onboard
incompetent and arrogant bureaucrats.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments