International community intervenes as UN condemns RUTO's Govt for teargassing small children in school – Look!









Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - The International Community, through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has condemned President William Ruto and his government for teargassing young children during the nationwide anti-government protests.

The United Nations body through Country Representative Shaheen Nilofer termed the conduct of Kenyan police unacceptable.

She explained that security officers should always prioritize every child’s safety.

“I am deeply concerned about reports of tear gas entering Mwiyala Primary School grounds and affecting school children during today’s protests,” her statement read in part.

“Children and schools are not, and must never be, targets of violence.”

UNICEF joined a growing list of leaders who condemned the police conduct after the officers lobbed teargas inside the school located in Kakamega County.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo asked for the people responsible to be held accountable.

“Children should never be attacked. We need answers,” she spoke of the incident.

The Kakamega episode was not an isolated incident after another school in Nairobi was also tear-gassed by police officers quelling protests.

Police officers were also accused of teargassing patients inside a hospital and church in Nairobi.

In Nakuru, tensions were reported after police officers were captured on CCTV cameras making their way into a church and conducting a search for protesters who had sought refuge in the building.

The United Nations has asked police officers to observe human rights while containing anti-government protests mostly led by Gen Z.

The Kenyan DAILY POST