ODM MPs dissociate themselves from four senior party leaders who joined RUTO’s government to form ‘Nusu Mkate’ government





A section of Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Members of Parliament has distanced themselves from four party members who joined President William Ruto's government on Wednesday as cabinet secretary nominees.

Speaking on K24 on Thursday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Hamisi argued that the appointment of the four ODM party men to the Cabinet was a result of individualistic actions.

"What happened yesterday was individuals clamoring to get jobs.

"They are out of ODM and the new generals will emerge, and the party will emerge maybe even more vicious and lethal," Hamisi said.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera also said that the party completely dissociates itself from the individual decisions of the party members.

"Before we resolve the issues of compensation before we sit down to address the issues being raised by Gen Z, we behave like vultures. It is unfortunate.

"We dissociate ourselves from the individual decisions of members of the party.

In addition, ODM through its leadership, said no decision has been made by any party organ approving the joining of President Ruto's government by any of its members.

These remarks come even after President Ruto picked ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, chairman John Mbadi, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to join his Cabinet.

