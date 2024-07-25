ODM MPs dissociate themselves from four senior party leaders who joined RUTO’s government to form ‘Nusu Mkate’ government

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - A section of Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Members of Parliament has distanced themselves from four party members who joined President William Ruto’s government on Wednesday as cabinet secretary nominees.
Speaking on K24 on Thursday,
Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Hamisi argued that the appointment of the
four ODM party men to the Cabinet was a result of individualistic actions.
"What happened yesterday was individuals clamoring to get jobs.
"They are out of ODM and the new generals
will emerge, and the party will emerge maybe even more vicious and
lethal," Hamisi said.
Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera also
said that the party completely dissociates itself from the individual decisions
of the party members.
"Before we resolve the issues of compensation before we sit down to address the issues being raised by Gen Z, we behave like vultures. It is unfortunate.
"We dissociate ourselves from
the individual decisions of members of the party.
In addition, ODM through its
leadership, said no decision has been made by any party organ approving the
joining of President Ruto's government by any of its members.
These remarks come even after
President Ruto picked ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe
Oparanya, chairman John Mbadi, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo
Wandayi to join his Cabinet.
