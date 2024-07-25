Distraught woman whose 21-year-old son was killed during protests manhandled and thrown into a police vehicle while protesting peacefully in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).


Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Ann Wanjiru took to the streets on Thursday to protest while holding her late son’s portrait, only to be arrested by the police.

Ann’s son, Evans Kiratu, died after he was hit by a flying tear gas canister during anti-government protests on June 20.

Police manhandled her and threw her into the vehicle as she wailed.

“Mliua mtoto wangu na mnanishika,” she was heard lamenting as police arrested her.


Watch the heartbreaking video that has caused an uproar on social media.

