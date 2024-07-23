ODM MP reveals how RAILA ODINGA’s sycophants are scrambling to join RUTO’s cabinet to eat – BABA is surrounded by thieves and scavengers!!





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A vocal ODM Member of Parliament has revealed internal discussions within the Orange party after President William Ruto promised them cabinet slots in a government of national unity.

Two weeks ago, Ruto met ODM party leader Raila Odinga and asked him to provide a list of four individuals to be named as cabinet secretaries.

On Tuesday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said everybody in ODM is scrambling to join Ruto’s cabinet to eat and loot public money.

He said some ODM sycophants are even calling President William Ruto directly begging him to appoint them to the cabinet.

“When I say #Raila has had selfish individuals around him. Every big wig around Baba is scrambling to join the cabinet.

“They don't even care whether Baba gets AU or whether he goes home as long as they join the cabinet.

“Some are even calling Ruto directly. I think we were never on the same journey. Am disappointed !,” Amisi wrote on his X.

