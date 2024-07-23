BABU OWINO summoned by DCI over allegations of incitement & money laundering – RUTO fears this young man!!





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of incitement and money laundering.

In a letter, Babu has been summoned to provide more information about an inquiry into allegations of incitement in the ongoing Gen Z protests and claims of money laundering.

The DCI said they believe Babu has information that can help with the investigation.

The Embakasi East legislator is expected to present himself before the DCI Nairobi County headquarters Police station on Wednesday.

"I request you Hon. Babu Owino to report to me at DCI Nairobi County Headquarters Police station today on the 24th day of July 2024 at 9:00 hrs and furnish me with full information concerning the case," reads the summon issued by a detective named Eunice Njue.

"Failure to comply with the above requirement renders you liable for prosecution." The letter added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST