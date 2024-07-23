BABU OWINO summoned by DCI over allegations of incitement & money laundering – RUTO fears this young man!!

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of incitement and money laundering.
In a letter, Babu has been
summoned to provide more information about an inquiry into allegations of
incitement in the ongoing Gen Z protests and claims of money laundering.
The DCI said they believe Babu
has information that can help with the investigation.
The Embakasi East legislator is
expected to present himself before the DCI Nairobi County headquarters Police
station on Wednesday.
"I request you Hon. Babu
Owino to report to me at DCI Nairobi County Headquarters Police station today
on the 24th day of July 2024 at 9:00 hrs and furnish me with full information
concerning the case," reads the summon issued by a detective named Eunice
Njue.
"Failure to comply with the
above requirement renders you liable for prosecution." The letter added.
