Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - An X user has sparked reactions after attacking bottle girls.

He claimed that ladies who work as bottle girls in clubs had a poor upbringing.

He shared a photo of some bottle girls delivering expensive liquor to some revellers in style and captioned it;

“Men, if your daughter ends up here, know you have failed as a father.,”

See his trending post and reactions.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.