Nowhere to hide as BONIFACE MWANGI threatens to release a video to prove that Parliament was torched by rogue cops to justify shooting peaceful protesters - RUTO was misled.





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has blamed rogue police officers for burning part of Parliament buildings last week when peaceful protesters stormed in to protest against the anti-finance bill.

The vocal activist claims that he has video evidence to prove that the fire at Parliament was started by the police.

The cops reportedly torched part of the parliament buildings to justify killing peaceful protesters.

According to Mwangi, who was part of the protesters who made it to Parliament, the protesters entered Parliament, ate, and left without causing any damage.

Some of the protesters were shot in the back as they left Parliament.

“The fires inside the parliament were started by the police. I have video proof from the brave Kenyans who entered parliament.

"They ate and left. After they left, our police shot them in the back & started fake fires,’’ he wrote.

Mwangi’s remarks come days after President William Ruto defended police officers for using excessive force against the protesters who stormed Parliament.

Speaking in a roundtable interview with the media on Sunday at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said the police had no option but to fire live bullets after they were overpowered by the protesters.





