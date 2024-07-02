CNN journalist, LARRY MADOWO, provides evidence that Nairobi Police boss, ADAMSON BUNGEI, ordered peaceful protesters to be shot outside Parliament - He led the operation (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - When peaceful protesters stormed Parliament last Tuesday, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei was personally leading the operation.

It is believed that Bungei issued the shoot-to-kill order that left three protesters, among them a 27-year-old student from the University of Nairobi, dead.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo aired a video of Bungei watching as police used live bullets to disperse the protesters.

“Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei personally led the operation,” Madowo said.

Freelance journalist, Chris Sambu, also said that he witnessed Bungei passing by without uttering a word as bodies of peaceful protesters lay outside Parliament.

“For clarity; The 25th June 2024 police Killings on protesters was an operation led by the Nairobi region police commander Adamson Bungei.

"As the chief commanding officer on the ground, he had the ability to order no firing live bullets at protesters. History will Judge him harshly,’’ he wrote.

‘’I took this video moments after protesters accessed parliament buildings and a shooting ensued.

"When guns went silent and tear gas smoke filled the Parliament road, a number of protesters lay dead.

"Bungei just passed there without uttering any word,’’ he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.