Mambo imechamka as Rift Valley MPs leave GACHAGUA exposed as they refuse to attend his event in Bomet – Look!

Monday, July 1, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, became evident yesterday after Rift Valley leaders refused to attend the DP’s event in Bomet.
Addressing the congregation, Bomet Governor
Hillary Bachok revealed that no MP in the county attended the event that was
graced by Gachagua.
Gachagua had travelled to Bomet County where
he was the chief guest at a fundraising event at Deliverance Church
International in Kaplong.
According to Barchok, none of the lawmakers
showed up yet he only received an apology from Linet Chepkorir Toto, Bomet
Woman Representative, for failing to attend.
"I am sorry Your Excellency, I only received one apology from Toto, Woman Rep, I don't see my MPs.
"I don't know
whether they have been instructed not to associate with the Deputy President or
not," he told the congregation of which Gachagua was a member.
"I want to start by saying that if you
want to unite the country, let us embrace everybody even if we have different
opinions."
However, Barchok told the second in command
that he held a meeting with the youth before arriving at the church and spelled
out some of their demands, especially from Generation Z.
"It is beyond the finance bill. Actually,
the Finance Bill gave them an avenue to air out their issues and we support the
youth forum that the President put in place," he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments