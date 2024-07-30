NICOLAS MADURO declared winner of Venezuela's presidential election after warning of 'bloodbath' if he lost

Monday, July 29, 2024 - Nicolas Maduro has been declared the winner of Venezuela's presidential election.
Maduro, who warned citizens there would be a 'bloodbath'
were he to lose, secured re-election for the third time with 51.2 percent of
votes, while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2
percent, the electoral council announced.
The 61-year-old addressed supporters at the presidential
palace minutes after the announcement, declaring: 'I can say, before the people
of Venezuela and the world, I am Nicolas Maduro Moros, the re-elected president
of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
'There will be peace, stability, and justice. Peace and
respect for the law.'
But Venezuela's opposition coalition insisted it had
garnered 70 percent of the vote, rejecting the figures from Maduro's loyalist
electoral authority.
Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves also denounced the
official result as 'fraudulent,' while Chile's president described it as 'hard
to believe.'
Peru announced it had recalled its ambassador for
consultation over the results, and US Secretary of State
Antony Blinken expressed 'serious concerns' that the result did not
reflect the will of Venezuelan voters.
Independent polls had predicted Sunday's vote would bring an
end to 25 years of 'Chavismo,' the populist movement founded by Maduro's
socialist predecessor and mentor, the late Hugo Chavez.
Maduro was running against opposition candidate and former
diplomat Urrutia, who replaced popular opposition leader Maria Corina Machado
on the ticket after authorities loyal to Maduro excluded her from the race.
Machado, 56 - who campaigned far and wide for her proxy -
had urged voters on Sunday to keep 'vigil' at their polling stations in the
'decisive hours' of counting amid widespread fears of fraud.
Urrutia, 74, had said the opposition was 'prepared to
defend' the vote and trusted 'our armed forces to respect the decision of our
people.'
He added there had been a 'massive' voter turnout.
'We want to say to all of Venezuela and the world that
Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is (candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez
Urrutia,' Machado told journalists after the result was returned.
'We won,' she said flatly.
0 Comments