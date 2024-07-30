'You will end up like SADDAM HUSSEIN' - Israel warns ERDOGAN after the Turkish President threatened to invade Israel







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Israel has warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey that a fate similar to that of Saddam Hussein will befall him after Erdogan threatened that Turkey could invade Israel and send forces to occupied Palestine to support the Palestinian people.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these things to Palestine,” he said, referring to the Israeli ongoing genocide in Gaza," Erdogan said on Sunday, July 28.

“Just as we entered [Nagorno-]Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we might do the same to them. There is nothing we can’t do. We must only be strong.”

Note that Turkey is a member of NATO just like the US, UK, France, and Germany, who are strong allies of Israel.

Immediately after Erdogan's statement, top Israeli officials threatened the Turkish president that he would face the same fate as former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Addressing the Turkish president in a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that "Erdogan is going down the path of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. He should just remember what happened there and how that ended."

The foreign minister even attached a picture of Erdogan and next to it a picture of Saddam Hussein being executed by US forces.





Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid called on NATO members to "force" Erdogan into ending his support for Palestinian Resistance group Hamas.

"President Erdogan is ranting and raving again. He is a danger to the Middle East. The world, and especially NATO members, must strongly condemn his outrageous threats against Israel and force him to end his support for Hamas," Lapid said on X.

In 2003, the United States and its allies illegally invaded Iraq under the pretext that Saddam Hussein possessed nuclear weapons, which later proved to be false. After remaining in hiding for three years, Saddam was captured and killed in 2006. Since the invasion, it is estimated that over one million Iraqis have been killed by the US-led coalition since the invasion.

The US military remains in Iraq under agreements with the government, yet many political parties and citizens view them as an occupying force due to their ongoing meddling in the country's internal affairs and control over many of its resources, particularly energy.