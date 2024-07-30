Monday, July 29, 2024 - A video of young students
commentating in an English Premier League style during an Inter-House sports
competition is trending on X.
The students from St Joseph Catholic College, Sasse Buea,
Cameroon, delivered the commentary like professional match commentators while
the UEFA Champions League anthem played in the background ahead of their sports
competition.
Watch the video below
Video of Secondary school students doing Premier League style commentary during Inter-house sports competition pic.twitter.com/3bdvk8UEYB— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 29, 2024
