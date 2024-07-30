Video of Secondary school students doing Premier League style commentary during Inter-house sports competition



Monday, July 29, 2024 - A video of young students commentating in an English Premier League style during an Inter-House sports competition is trending on X.

The students from St Joseph Catholic College, Sasse Buea, Cameroon, delivered the commentary like professional match commentators while the UEFA Champions League anthem played in the background ahead of their sports competition.

Watch the video below

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments