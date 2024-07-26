Narc Kenya boss MARTHA KARUA issues notice to exit AZIMIO – Says RAILA ODINGA is a ‘political conman’

Friday, July 26, 2024 - NARC Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has issued a notice to the Azimio One Kenya Alliance of her intent to exit the coalition.
In a letter from the Narc Kenya
party, the Martha Karua-led party said they cannot continue to stay in the
party due to the ongoing political developments.
The decision was communicated in
a letter addressed to the coalition secretary-general Junet Mohammed by Narc
Kenya's acting secretary general Asha Bashir.
“Kindly take note that our stay
in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing
political developments,” she said.
“As NARC Kenya by way of this
letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit
clause (s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date
of this letter,” she added.
Karua in a tweet on X said “Our
stay in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance is no longer tenable”.
Karua's move to exit the coalition was partly caused by a decision by Raila Odinga‘s men to join President
William Ruto’s government.
The four are Hassan Joho,
Wycliffe Oparanya, Opiyo Wandayi, and John Mbadi.
The four were nominated as
Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s government.
