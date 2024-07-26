Narc Kenya boss MARTHA KARUA issues notice to exit AZIMIO – Says RAILA ODINGA is a ‘political conman’





Friday, July 26, 2024 - NARC Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has issued a notice to the Azimio One Kenya Alliance of her intent to exit the coalition.

In a letter from the Narc Kenya party, the Martha Karua-led party said they cannot continue to stay in the party due to the ongoing political developments.

The decision was communicated in a letter addressed to the coalition secretary-general Junet Mohammed by Narc Kenya's acting secretary general Asha Bashir.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” she said.

“As NARC Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause (s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” she added.

Karua in a tweet on X said “Our stay in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance is no longer tenable”.

Karua's move to exit the coalition was partly caused by a decision by Raila Odinga‘s men to join President William Ruto’s government.

The four are Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, Opiyo Wandayi, and John Mbadi.

The four were nominated as Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s government.

