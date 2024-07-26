MIGUNA MIGUNA accuses RAILA ODINGA of 'feasting' on blood of the 60 Gen Zs killed by police officers during anti-government protests





Friday, July 26, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna has labeled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a political conman, accusing him of 'feasting' on the blood of Gen Zs who have died during protests against President William Ruto’s oppressive regime.

In a social media post immediately after Raila Odinga said he was not aware that some of ODM's top honchos would be appointed to Ruto’s cabinet, Miguna Miguna termed the old man as a liar and dared him to fire all those who were appointed if he was speaking the truth.

The four ODM big boys who were appointed to the cabinet are John Mbadi (Treasury), Hassan Joho( Mining ), Opiyo Wandayi(Energy and Petroleum), and Wycliffe Oparanya( Cooperative and MSMEs).

Miguna stated if Raila Odinga is not a political conman, he should expel the four from ODM since the party constitution states so.

“Conmanship. Why are you afraid of openly and publicly joining the Butcher of Sugoi?

"If you want Kenyans to believe your games, announce the EXPULSION of Mbadi, Joho, Oparanya, and Wandayi.

"You should choke on whatever you are feasting on, on the blood of innocent Kenyans Ruto has murdered.

"Otherwise, hide your treacherous face in shame forever! #RutoMustGo,’ Miguna wrote on his X

