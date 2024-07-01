Nandi Hills MP and RUTO’s sycophant, BENARD KITUR, almost beaten like burukenge by his constituents for supporting the Finance Bill (VIDEO).





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Benard Kitur, was forced to run for his dear life after he was confronted by his constituents and almost beaten up for supporting the finance bill.

Kitur is among the MPs who voted yes for the finance bill after reportedly receiving a Ksh 2 million bribe from the President to pass the bill.

A video shared online shows the MP being roughed up by angry constituents when he visited his backyard.

He tries to calm them down in vain as the dramatic confrontation ensues.

“Aende,” the defiant constituents are heard saying as the embattled MP watches in shock.

Kitur was trying to address a roadside rally but the constituents chased him away.

Police had to intervene to quell the situation before things turned ugly.





Watch video.

Nandi Hills MP Benard Kitur roughed up by angry constituents for supporting the Finance Bill. pic.twitter.com/FD8dbYKxI0 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.